Tear gas used on crowd protesting fatal police shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania have deployed tear gas on a crowd of people protesting early Monday after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Hundreds of people protested outside the police station in Lancaster following the shooting death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. Police say Munoz charged at an officer with a knife before the officer opened fire, killing him. The department has released body camera video of the shooting. News outlets report the officer is on administrative leave. Police say tear gas was used because protesters threw several items at officers and failed to disperse after they were given several warnings to leave.