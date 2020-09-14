Swiss say terror motive can’t be ruled out in stabbing death

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss federal prosecutor’s office says it is taking over an investigation into the weekend stabbing death of a 29-year-old Portuguese man in a town west of Lausanne, and says “a possible terrorist motive” cannot be ruled out. Further details have come to light for investigators and the suspect has been linked to a criminal case led by the prosecutor’s office, the office said in a statement. The suspect, who was not identified, is known to the Swiss federal intelligence service. On Saturday, police in the Vaud canton, or region, said the Portuguese man had been mortally wounded by a knife in the town of Morges.