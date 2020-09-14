Sunny Week Ahead

As we finish our final full week of summer we will see fairly dry weather and plenty of sun. Temperatures vary quite a bit however in the next 7 days, ranging anywhere from the upper 70s to upper 50s.

**Frost Advisory in effect Monday morning until 8 am for Vilas, Oneida, Forest, and Florence Counties, and until 9 am for Iron County.

Today: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy at times during the afternoon.

High: 67 Wind: SE 5-12

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warmer.

Low: 56 Wind: S ~ 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

High: 77 Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy

Low: 58

The morning hours on Monday will be on the cooler side but temperatures are on the rise for the next 48 hours. We will see mostly sunny skies later this evening which will allow us to hit 67 degrees as our high temperature, and there will also be a moderate breeze in the area. The breeze will continue into the evening bringing warm weather from the south raising the temperatures overnight and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will see above-average temperatures across North Central Wisconsin with a high temperature around 77 degrees. Along with the temperature, there will be a stronger breeze in the area from the SW which could bring wind speeds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Otherwise, it will be fairly dry.

Dry conditions continue throughout the week as well and even though the skies will mostly be clear, a cold front passing through on Wednesday will drag temperatures down. Thursday we jump back into the low 60s and Friday's high temperature is currently forecast in the upper 50s.

The sunshine on Saturday and Sunday will bring temperatures back into the low to mid-60s so this weekend is looking nice but on the cooler side. Late Sunday night there is also a chance for a brief shower.

Have a wonderful Monday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock September 14, 2020

This Day in Weather History:

1987 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Minnesota to Texas. Thunderstorms in Iowa produced baseball size hail at Laporte City, and 80 mph winds at Laurens. Hail caused more than ten million dollars damage to crops in Iowa. Thunderstorms in Missouri produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Missouri City and Kansas City. A thunderstorm in Texas deluged the town of Fairlie with two inches of rain in just two hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)