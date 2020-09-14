Stars reunite for ‘Princess Bride’ Democratic fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For those who find it “inconceivable” for President Donald Trump to serve a second term, Wisconsin Democrats offered a star-packed live-streamed script reading of “The Princess Bride” to help Joe Biden’s campaign in the key battleground state. The original cast of the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday, along with guest stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad. All the money raised benefited Wisconsin Democrats. It only took a $1 donation to gain access to the stream but donations averaged $27. Party spokesman Phil Shulman says he doesn’t know how much was raised in total.