Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements. Johnson told Republicans on a video conference call Monday that Trump “should win at least one” Nobel Peace Prize. Johnson noted Trump’s signing of an economic normalization deal with Serbia and Kosovo earlier this month. Johnson also noted peace deals the U.S. reached between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that is to be signed this week at the White House.