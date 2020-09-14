Primary could shape future of Delaware’s Democratic party

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Voters have a unique opportunity in Delaware’s primary elections to upset the political status quo and change the trajectory of the Democratic Party in solid-blue Delaware. Tuesday’s election features seven General Assembly races in which Democratic incumbents face challengers. That’s more than double the three incumbent Democrats challenged in the 2018 primary. Many Democratic challengers have been inspired by the growing progressive movement within their party nationally to take on incumbents who have served for decades in Delaware’s legislature. Republicans, meanwhile, are choosing between six candidates competing in a GOP gubernatorial primary with hopes of unseating Democratic Gov. John Carney.