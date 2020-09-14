Police seeking information in Merrill car theft

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — Lincoln Co. Sheriff Deputies are seeking information after a vehicle was stolen in Merrill last Tuesday evening or early Monday morning.

A resident of North Star Drive called the Sheriff's Office at 6 am to report their 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee as stolen.

The Jeep was found parked on a residential street in Maplewood, MN on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on the theft calls Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272.

Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or through the P3 app, and remain anonymous.