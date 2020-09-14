Paris Hilton says she ‘feels free’ after YouTube documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Hilton says she “finally feels free” after discussing her time at a Utah boarding school as a teenager. Hilton opens up about her experience in a new documentary “This is Paris,” debuting for free on Monday on Hilton’s YouTube channel. At the Utah school, where Hilton was sent as a teen after becoming a New York nightlife fixture, Hilton says she was abused mentally and physically, claiming staff would monitor her in the shower and put her in solitary confinement as punishment. The 39-year-old says she had nightmares and insomnia for years. She says since she’s shared her story, she sleep again and feels a weight has been lifted.