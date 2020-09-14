Packers O-Lineman Lane Taylor suffers season ending injury

Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- Packers offensive lineman Lane Taylor, who suffered a knee injury before halftime of yesterday's season opener, has been confirmed out for the season.

Taylor underwent an MRI Monday morning, and Head Coach Matt Lafleur told media at 3 p.m. Taylor will not return this year.

The injury will give a huge blow to the packers depth on the offensive line. Billy Turner was ruled out ahead of the opener, and Lucas Patrick left in the first half as well.

With current injuries, the packers now only have one back up on the o-line; Yosh Nijman.