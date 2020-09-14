OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

LONDON (AP) — OPEC says that developing countries’ difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will help keep a lid on global oil demand, particularly in India. On Monday it said it had cut its estimates for world demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next. Besides the trouble in developing countries, OPEC said it expects a slow pick-up in energy demand for transportation in rich countries. Meanwhile, oil company BP says it expects demand for oil to peak in the early 2020s. It says it may never recover totally from the slump induced by the pandemic recession.