Newman Catholic boys basketball coach steps down

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Newman Catholic high school announced Monday night their boys basketball head coach; Daniel Garrett, has stepped down from his position. Effective immediately.

In its statement, the athletic department says they will begin their search for an experienced and accomplished candidate.

Athletic director Scott Fitzgerald wrote --

"I want to thank Dan for his dedication to the program and appreciate his commitment to developing young athletes. Newman Catholic wishes him and his family all the best in the future."

The school also says they're looking for someone of integrity and excellence.