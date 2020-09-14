New this week: Alicia Keys, ‘Filthy Rich’ and the Emmys

This week’s new entertainment releases include Alicia Keys’ first album in four years, called “ALICIA,” and the return to TV of Kim Cattrall, who is at the center of Fox’s “Filthy Rich,” a prime-time soap opera loaded with money and betrayal. The Emmy Awards are Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting and nominees all socially distanced. “Tosh.O” begins its final season on Comedy Central on Tuesday and in “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés document a timely subject — voter suppression — premiering Friday on Amazon Prime.