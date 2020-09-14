New Marathon City childcare facility and park are in development

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saint Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Village of Marathon City announced a partnership Monday.

Together they plan to build a new child care facility near the Marathon City elementary school. It will have capacity for 75 children and will employ 20 full-time staff members.

The village also plans to relocate Veteran's Park to a location across from the child care facility. Construction crews will build two regulation-sized high school softball fields along with two 12U-sized baseball fields.

Those involved with the development say it's a great opportunity.

"Marathon is a growing community," said Jerry Natzke, a congregation member. "It's a great community. We all have our roots here and we all want to see it succeed and grow. And that's the impact we can make on the community. A positive one."

"Really, for our community, I think this is a great project," said Village Administrator Andy Kurtz. "And allows us to demonstrate why Marathon City is such a fun place to be."

Kurtz said they expect to start construction on the project in spring 2021.

The new location for Veteran's Park is currently family-owned farm land.