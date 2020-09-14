 Skip to Content

Marshfield police seeking help identifying retail theft suspects

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— The Marshfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may have been involved in a recent retail theft incident.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Tippers can also contact the Marshfield Police Department through a Facebook message.

There is a reward available for information in this case.

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020
