Marshfield police seeking help identifying retail theft suspects

Marshfield police seeking help identifying retail theft suspectsNew
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— The Marshfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may have been involved in a recent retail theft incident.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:
- CALL: 1-877-325- 7867
- ONLINE: http://www.woodcountycrimestoppers.com/
- APP: Download the P3 app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Tippers can also contact the Marshfield Police Department through a Facebook message.
There is a reward available for information in this case.