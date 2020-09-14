Marathon City announces partnership with St. Matthews Evangelical Church

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, the Village of Marathon City announced the establishment of a public, private partnership with St. Matthews Evangelical Church of Marathon City.

The partnership is for the development of a pair of new community facilities in Marathon City.

One facility will be a child care center that would provide before school, work day and after school child care services. It is projected to employ 20 full time staff and have a capacity of 75 children.

“Through the Long Range ministry planning of St. Matthew’s, the Child Care Center was a vision for growth of the greater Marathon community, and where better to start than with our youngest community members. Collaborating with the Village and shared visions this proposed project will be a step in supporting the needs for future development of our community,” said Jerry Natzke representing St Matthew’s Child Care. “This location is ideal for our family’s needs and surrounding our center with a beautiful new park gives us a green space for the children to enjoy.”

The second facility includes the relocation and expansion of Veteran's Park. The new park will feature two regulation high school softball fields and two 12U baseball fields. The park will become home for Marathon High School softball, and youth summer softball and baseball programs.

The relocated park will also become home for the Annual Marathon Fun Days—featuring new pavilions and expanded parking, which allows for flexibility for event planners. The pavilions will also be available for other gatherings and community events as well.

Village President David Belanger and Village Adminstrator Andy Kurtz have both made statements on the partnership.

“The joint planning efforts we have had are intended to improve services and opportunity within our community. The child care facility and Veteran’s Park relocation are part of the broader plan for growth and sustainability of the Village. We look forward to the next phase in these efforts.” David Belanger, Village President.

“Private / Public partnerships are very important in completing these types of significant projects in our community. We appreciate the opportunity to work with our community members to bring these opportunities from concept to reality and look forward to developing other partnerships and projects.” Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator.

According to a press release on the partnership, negotiations for land bordering the Village have been completed and acquisition and annexation of the property into the Village of Marathon City by St. Matthews is expected to be complete by December 31.

The proposed timeline for the projects slate construction to begin in spring of 2021, with completion in the fall.