Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not have street spectators this year

NEW YORK (CNN) – Expect some of your holiday traditions to be different this year.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade definitely won’t be the same.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will not be able to watch the 94th annual parade from the streets.

Mayor De Blasio said it will be televised and online.

He promised a reimagined version of the iconic holiday event.

De Blasio didn’t give details but said he will be reviewing the specifics with Macy’s later Monday.

The mayor noted he is looking forward to the parade’s hopeful return in 20-21.