Longtime San Francisco benefactor Ann Getty dies at 79

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Longtime benefactor of the arts and culture in San Francisco Ann Getty died Monday. She was 79. Her husband says she died of a heart attack. A native of Wheatland, California, Ann Getty and her husband Gordon Getty, an oil heir and billionaire philanthropist, were a regular presence of San Francisco’s upper-crust society circles. Her family says Ann Getty dedicated her life to the fields of anthropology, publishing, interior design, and early childhood development and to raising funds for numerous nonprofits in San Francisco.