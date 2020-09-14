Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials are holding 11th-hour negotiations over the formation of a new government. The process hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis that has been made worse by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port. Complications have risen after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the powerful head of Lebanon’s Shiite Amal party, said he objected to the manner in which the Cabinet was being formed and said he will not take part.