In white Adirondacks, racism may be toughest hill to climb

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Far from city streets filled with demonstrators, racial reckonings also are playing out in rural areas like New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Nicole Hylton-Patterson is a Black woman who moved to the Adirondacks to help make the overwhelmingly white region more welcoming to people like her. While the death of George Floyd gave her mission a jolt of urgency, the “Go Back to Africa” graffiti on a bridge near Hylton-Patterson’s home spoke to her challenges. She says that she is hoping a message of racial justice will spread among her neighbors in a way that “might shake the foundations of who you think you are.”