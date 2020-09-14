‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan court has charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group. Rusesabagina, credited with saving more than 1,000 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, appeared in court for the first time since being paraded in Kigali in handcuffs on August 31. In all, he faces 12 charges. Rusesabagina, 66, appeared in Kagarama Court in the capital for a pre-trial hearing, in which the prosecution requested court permission to continue detaining him until investigations are completed. Rusesabagina was represented by Rwandan lawyers David Rugaza and Emeline Nyembo, whom his family outside Rwanda have disowned, describing them as state-imposed lawyers.