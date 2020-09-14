Homebound doesn’t mean idle for ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filming the hit Netflix style and makeover show “Queer Eye” is on pause for the time being. Getting up close and personal with the heroes of each episode is not safe during the pandemic. In the meantime co-host and the show’s fashion expert, Tan France, is turning his stylish skills to other uses. He’s decorating his home in an aesthetic he calls “chic grandma” plus passing on his tips about giving great gifts and dressing for success in two new projects. When it comes to gifting, France is so confident in his taste that he doesn’t keep the receipts.