Florence Howe, co-founder of Feminist Press, dead at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of the Feminist Press and an architect of women’s studies programs has died. Florence Howe was 91. Howe, an activist and educator, helped revive such acclaimed and influential works as Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s “The Yellow Wall-Paper” and Rebecca Harding Davis’ “Life in the Iron Mills.” The Feminist Press would prove an invaluable resource and ally for the emerging Second Wave feminist movement, and for the emerging field of women’s studies, which Howe also helped promote though chairing a Modern Language Association committee on women in education. Feminist Press says Howe died Saturday in Manhattan.