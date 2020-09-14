Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Records show that Chadwick Boseman was buried in his home state of South Carolina six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles. A death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press says the “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at a cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson. The document says Boseman died Aug. 28. The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with four years earlier. Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had cancer. He was 43.