Central Wisconsin preps for the President’s Visit to Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- President Trump's campaign team has been in the Central Wisconsin area for days now, preparing for his stop at the Central Wisconsin Airport on Thursday.

The team works with local law enforcement and fire departments to make sure everything is set and secure before Air Force One lands.

The campaign doesn't have an estimate on how many people will be attending Thursday's event, but they do expect there to be quite a bit of traffic. They suggest arriving early since the event is first come, first serve.

As an attendee, there's also something you won't be able to bring in.

"Secret Service frowns upon umbrellas and other things like that. We don't allow any homemade signs, they all have to be signs that are provided by the campaign," said Trump Campaign Director of Strategic Communications Marc Lotter.

The Marathon County Health Department is advising people who plan on attending the rally to take health precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In a statement the department said:

"Our concern is the same as with other mass gatherings. When people gather together in large numbers it can be easy for respiratory viruses (COVID) to spread. It is important to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands. Most importantly, stay home if you are sick."

Lotter said there will be health precautions in place on Thursday.

"You'll have temperature check... and we'll also have plenty of hand sanitizer and masks," Lotter said.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, but has been moved to Thursday, Sept 17 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.