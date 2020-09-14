BREAKING: State Supreme Court rejects Green Party bid, resumes ballot mailing process

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Monday evening that they have rejected the Green Party's challenge to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which halted preparations for absentee ballot mailing and caused concerns among local clerks.

Now, clerks can resume mailing absentee ballots to the more than 1 million voters who have requested one.

The 4-3 ruling comes just days before the municipal clerk deadline for sending out ballots, September 17th, and seven weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Rapper Kanye West is still hoping to be added to the Wisconsin ballot.

