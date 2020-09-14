Biden faces worries that Latino support slipping in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the nation’s leading presidential battleground, and there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that Joe Biden’s standing among Latinos in the state is slipping. That could give President Donald Trump a crucial opening in Florida, a must-win for Republicans. Biden’s campaign and its allies are shoring up its coalition of older voters, suburbanites and African Americans to make up for potential shortcomings elsewhere. Allies closest to the Latino community said there are reasons to worry. A Democrat running for the state Senate in Miami-Dade County, Javier Fernandez, says the Biden campaign has work to do. Biden is scheduled to make his first visit to Florida as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday.