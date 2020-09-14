Berlusconi’s back: Ex-Premier leaves hospital after COVID

ROME (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been released from the hospital after what he says was an “insidious” bout with COVID-19. Wearing a suit and smiling, the 83-year-old Berlusconi said doctors at San Raffaele hospital in Milan told him he had the highest levels of virus they had seen in the tens of thousands of samples they had taken over the past six months. He urged Italians to take the virus seriously and “rigorously” adhere to mask mandates, social distancing and frequent handwashing. He sent a special appeal to Italy’s students, who are returning to school for the first time Monday since early March. The three-time premier has made a career out of rebounding from legal woes, personal scandal, heart trouble and political setbacks.