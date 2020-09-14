Australian official under police guard over virus measures

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian health official has revealed that she has been under police guard because of death threats and growing public anger over pandemic border restrictions. Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Monday that she now traveled with a police escort because of the threats. The Queensland state government has been under mounting criticism for making travelers spend two weeks in hotel quarantine when they cross the state border from other parts of Australia. The restrictions have led to a number of high-profile incidents, including one last week in which a woman was not allowed out of quarantine to attend her father’s funeral. Queensland’s premier blamed Young for that case.