Asia Today: Indian Parliament reopens with virus precautions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reopened its Parliament after more than five months even as the country continues to report the most daily new infections of the coronavirus in the world and daily virus deaths remain above 1,000. Lawmakers must wear masks and follow other sanitization protocols, sit on seats separated by transparent plastic sheets and keep their meetings limited. The Question Hour, when lawmakers ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries, will be not be allowed. Opposition parties have protested the decision to do away with the Question Hour and are expected to grill the government over its handling of the pandemic, the nosediving economy and simmering tensions with China.