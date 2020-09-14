AP: Feds probing in-custody death of Black man in Louisiana

Federal authorities say they are investigating the death of a Black man during what Louisiana State Police described as a struggle to take him into custody following a rural police chase last year. Ronald Greene’s case remains shrouded in secrecy because police have declined to release body-camera footage related to his May 2019 death in rural northern Louisiana. Troopers say the chase began when Greene failed to stop for an unspecified traffic violation. Greene’s death drew new attention after his family filed a lawsuit this year claiming troopers “brutalized” him and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest.”