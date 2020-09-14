Albanians want children returned from refugee camps in Syria

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian family members are protesting, demanding that the government bring back 52 children who have been stuck in Syria because their parents were extremists. Scores of people gathered Monday near the main government building in Tirana, the capital. Some carried placards calling for help, including one that read “Forgotten in Syria, turn our kids back home” — words they also chanted. Years ago a few hundred Albanians joined Islamic terror groups in Syria and Iraq, many taking their children and wives with them. One uncle says his niece and nephew call on the phone, pleading for the family to bring them back home to Albania.