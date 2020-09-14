Alarms, shouts recorded before ship overturned off Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Investigators have released audio of the chaotic final minutes aboard the cargo ship Golden Ray before it overturned a year ago on the coast of Georgia. Sailors can be heard shouting above alarms and other loud noises in the recording from the ship’s black box. U.S. Coast Guard investigators played it Monday, the first day of a public hearing examining what caused the giant ship to capsize off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. One man can be heard asking, “What’s going on, captain?” before the alarms sound. Other voices are difficult to make out. Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn said investigators found no evidence that the vessel’s safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery contributed to the wreck. All crew members were rescued safely.