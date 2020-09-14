2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

GROTON, S.D. (AP) — Officials say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed in eastern South Dakota. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down north of Groton on Sunday. Officials say the crash was related to a weekend event called the Groton Fly-in/Drive-in. Dave Lunzman, chief deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, says two people were in the plane. Brown County Coroner Michael Carlsen says one victim died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.