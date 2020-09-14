2 charges dismissed in trial over plant fire during Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has dismissed two of the charges a chemical manufacturer and one of its former executives were facing during an ongoing trial over a fire at the company’s suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey that sent toxic smoke into the air in 2017. Assault charges against Arkema Inc. and a retired executive were dismissed Monday. The assault charges were tied to a fire at Arkema’s plant in Crosby after Harvey’s devastating flooding. Arkema said the fire was due to an act of God but prosecutors say the company didn’t properly prepare for the storm. The trial on several other charges was set to resume next week after being on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.