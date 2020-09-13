Without Lambeau, watch parties are hosted across Central Wisconsin

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- "I put on my jersey and i was like -- all is right in the world."

Football fans alike gathered at The Bar in Wausau to root for and against the Green Bay Packers season opener Sunday.

The Lemke sisters always try to watch games together, this year they wont have the travel far to do so.

"Were glad we can be here and watch and support our team -- and stay a little safer,"said Anna Lemke.

Whats football without the food? We asked fans what their gameday staples are.

"Anything with cheese… Poutine, cheese curds, were true wisconsinites"

The Bar is typically a packed house, especially for a rivalry game. Due to the pandemic, tables are distanced but management says attendance is steady.

"Just being able to get out of the house and have a little bit of normalcy and a have a couple drinks and visiting with family and kind of just being able to get out and cheer on their team."

Fans are making the best of the situation we're all in together.

"You can't go to a packer game and actually go to as home game so we're hoping to bring some fans in -- wearing the cheesehead -- bring the fingers in bring it all in and lets cheer on the packers."