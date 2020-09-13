Whistleblower’s claims on Russian interference fits pattern

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower’s allegation that he was pressured to suppress intelligence about Russian election interference is one in a series of similar accounts from former Trump administration officials. The issue underscores lingering sensitivity within the White House about the Kremlin’s role in 2016 and raises questions about the willingness to acknowledge the seriousness of the threat this year. There’s no question the administration has taken actions to counter Russian interference. . But Trump’s resistance to embracing the gravity of the threat risks leaving the administration without a consistent and powerful voice of deterrence at the top of the government heading into an election that U.S. officials say is again being targeted by Russia.