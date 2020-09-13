UK lawmaker: Trial of woman held in Iran since 2016 deferred

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker says a new trial that a woman with dual nationality expected to face in Iran on Sunday has been postponed, with no new date arranged. After speaking to dual-national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, Parliament member Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet that the “trial” has been postponed. Siddiq added that the 42-year-old British-Iranian national is “relieved, frustrated, stressed and angry” and is once again “being treated like a bargaining chip. Siddiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local lawmaker, said more information will follow. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She strenuously denies the allegations.