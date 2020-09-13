“Tour de Briq’s” bike ride pedals for a cause

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of cyclists pedaled for a good cause, and got to enjoy some ice cream at the end.

The second annual "Tour de Briq's" ride kicked off Sunday. Riders started at the Aspirus YMCA in Weston and rode to Briq's in Mosinee.

The event was to benefit Cycling Without Age, an organization that makes cycling accessible to area nursing home residents by providing rides on trishaws. A trishaw is a three wheeled pedal vehicle that allows passengers to sit comfortably while a "pilot" pedals.

Todd Treu, president of Wausau Wheelers, said it means a lot to be able to donate to an organization whose interests align with the group's.

"For us to help them raise money so they can afford more equipment and expand their program is something that we're all in for," he said.

There is no final total on how much money was raised yet, but Treu estimates it to be around $1,700 or $1,800.