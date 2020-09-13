South Dakota’s attorney general involved in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a traffic accident that led to a fatality. Authorities say the accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hyde County. Noem announced Sunday that Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price will oversee an investigation into the accident. Price did not release any further details on the crash. Ravnsborg says in a statement, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.” He says he will cooperate with the investigation.