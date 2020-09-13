South China Sea Watch: More talks and more tensions

BEIJING (AP) — The South China Sea remained a point of contention at talks last week between China and the Philippines, with Manila issuing tough words before withdrawing them without explanation. China maintains overwhelming economic and military advantages over the Philippines. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed the U.S. for regional tensions. Separately, Taiwan said the entry of Chinese warplanes into its airspace in the South China Sea during large-scale war games was a serious provocation and a grave threat to regional peace and stability.