Source: Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban it in the U.S. Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership.