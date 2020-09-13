Pope recalls visit to Lesbos refugee camp, urges solidarity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed solidarity Sunday with the thousands of migrants who were left homeless by fires that wrecked Greece’s largest refugee camp. Francis recalled visiting the Moria camp during an emotional 2016 day trip to the island of Lesbos. The trip ended with Francis bringing 12 Syrian refugees back with him to Rome aboard the papal plane. The pope called Sunday for the 12,000 migrants and asylum-seekers from the burned-out camp to “human and dignified” welcomes wherever they end up next. Thousands have spent four or five nights sleeping on a road near the gutted camp. Greek authorities say they will be moved to an army-built tent city in the coming days.