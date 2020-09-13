Packers lead the Vikings 22-10 at the half

Football is season is finally here and the Green Bay Packers open up their 2020 campaign against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers received the opening kickoff and Aaron Rodgers and the offense went to work.

They moved the ball down he field with ease to begin as Rodgers started the game 7/7 for 40 yards, but ultimately they would settle for a Mason Crosby 31-yard field goal.

The Vikings would answer with authority by taking their opening drive 75 yards, finishing it off with a one-yard touchdown plunge by the newly extended Dalvin Cook.

It looked as if the Packers would respond on their ensuing drive, but the Vikings would stand strong with an impressive goalie stand.

After an Aaron Jones touchdown run that was reviewed and reversed, the Vikes ferocious defense would stonewall the Pack on fourth down from the one-yard line to force the change of possession.

But the Green and Gold's defense took full advantage of the poor field position.

Mike Pettine would dial up Jaire Alexander on a corner blitz, sacking Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety.

Off the following kickoff, the Packers would once again move the ball inside the redzone, but again would be kept out of the end zone.

They would once again have to settle for a field goal, this time from 43-yards, which would put them back on top 8-7.

After another big defensive stop, highlighted by Za' Darius Smith's first sack of the season Rodgers and the offense would finally find pay dirt.

With just under a minute left in the half, Rodgers would break from the pocket, roll to his right and fire a pass 24 yards to Davante Adams who tip toed the sideline for the score.

It looked like the teams would head into the locker room with the Packers up 15-7, but Jaire Alexander would step in front of a Cousin pass for an interception to give the offense one final opportunity to score.

They would.

On second down Rodgers would launch one deep to Marquez Valdez-Scantling on a fade route for a 45-yard touchdown, to put the Packers up 22-7.

But Cousins would orchestrate a lightening strike drive that culminated in a 35-yard Dan Bailey field goal, sending the teams to the locker room with Green Bay on top 22-10.