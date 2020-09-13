North America box office remains muted as ‘Tenet’ tops again

Audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet. In the second major weekend for U.S. and Canadian movie theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earned only $6.7 million from 2,910 locations according to studio estimates Sunday. Although it is enough to top the charts, it also isn’t enough to jumpstart the struggling domestic exhibition industry. Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller was viewed as the major litmus test for whether audiences were ready to embrace the theatrical experience again, after nearly six months of shuttered theaters due to COVID-19. The weekend’s only major new opener was Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which earned an estimated $1.1 million.