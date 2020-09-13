Marshfield high-speed chase ends in arrest

(WAOW) -- What started as a traffic stop in Marshfield became a pursuit that reached speeds upwards of 100 mph, according to a release from the Marshfield Police Department.

Lieutenant Travis Sherden said the vehicle was involved in a previous pursuit in Wisconsin Rapids. An officer located it at 10:44 a.m. Sunday near E Veterans Pkwy and Heritage Dr.

An officer attempted a traffic stop, then continued to follow the car with speeds "in excess of 100mph," until officers deployed a tire deflation devise. The chase went on for about 8 miles.

Authorities arrested the 29-year-old driver and took him to the Wood County Jail.