Margaret Atwood honored with Dayton Literary Peace Prize

CINCINNATI (AP) — Margaret Atwood’s sweeping body of work is being recognized with a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature’s power to foster peace, justice and understanding. Officials of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize announced Monday that the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and other classics is this year’s winner of the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It is named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnian peace accords reached in Ohio. Atwood is a prolific writer of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, essays and even comic books. Her 1985 dystopian novel about subjugated handmaids is depicted in the popular Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.