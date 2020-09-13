Mainly dry this week, with some warmer and cooler weather

Morning light rain, drizzle, and fog gave way to peaks of sunshine as the day progressed. But even with the sunshine the sky retained a milky appearance due to smoke in the sky from the western wildfires. Mid afternoon temperatures ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Cooler air will overspread the area tonight. Some cloud cover will linger but there should be enough clearing to allow for patchy fog, as well as the chance of frost across the far-north. A Frost Advisory is in effect Monday from 1 to 8 am for Vilas, Oneida, Forest, and Florence Counties, and until 9 am for Iron County.

Other than a slight chance of showers midweek, generally dry weather is forecast through next Saturday.

The temperature pattern this week will be warmer through Wednesday, with winds breezy from the southwest Tuesday and from the southwest to west Wednesday. The passage of a cold front Wednesday will bring much cooler conditions Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday is forecast to be breezy and warmer with a chance of showers later in the day.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. September 13, 2020

