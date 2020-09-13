Hamilton wins hectic Tuscan GP, demands justice for Taylor

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton kept his cool to win a crash-marred Tuscan Grand Prix for the 90th win of his incredible career to move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record. But Hamilton’s focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on gave Valtteri Bottas another chance but he finished second.