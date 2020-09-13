Cubs’ Mills through 8 hitless innings vs Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills has completed eight hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills has walked three and hasn’t let a runner past first base. He’s struck out four and thrown 102 pitches. He’s due to face nine-hitter Jacob Nottingham to start the ninth, followed by late-game replacements Tyrone Taylor and Jace Peterson. Those two filled in for Avisail Garcia and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich after the game turned into a blowout. The 28-year-old right-hander has been rounding back into form for Chicago after starting the year strong and then slumping. He pitched six shutout innings in his previous start Tuesday against Cincinnati and entered Sunday 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA this season.