Cubs’ Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball’s 2nd no-hitter

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season, shutting down the Milwaukee Brewers for the Chicago Cubs’ 16th no-hitter in a 12-0 victory. Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Chritsian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. Baez completed the play, and the Cubs swarmed around Mills, tearing off his cap and pulling at the smiling right-hander’s uniform.